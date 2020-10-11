IPL 2020: WATCH Riyan Parag's Assamese dance celebration after smashing victory six

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag brought the game back into the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they won by 5 wickets over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two were the non-set batsmen for RR and the duo started off slow but soon picked up momentum.

What a turnaround again from Tewatia as he proved his feat early in the tournament. He did not even spare Rashid as he smashed a hat-trick of fours in an over.

Riyan Parag was equally impressive, and SRH will look back on the dropped catch from Priyam Garg when he was on just 7. He went on and showcased his potential in a sensational 85 run-stand for the sixth wicket after all their stars were back in the hut.

And when two runs were needed off two balls, Parag smashed a six, took off his helmet and danced in Assamese style to celebrate.

WATCH:

Well played Rahul Tewatia #SRHvRR #ipl2020 #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/slS3Ulo1qP — TARUN REDDY VIRAT (@tarun_reddy409) October 11, 2020

SRH will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 13, while RR will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 14.