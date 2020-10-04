IPL 2020: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis' unbeaten stand shatters CSK's 9-year-old IPL record

Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis broke an age-old record for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their IPL 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (October 4).

The duo played a prolific knock and registered the highest run partnership between a pair for CSK in the history of the IPL.

This was also the highest first-wicket stand by any CSK duo in the IPL as they finished the day on 181/0.

Faf and Shane broke Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay's 159-run stand against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the duo hoisted back in 2011.

In chase of a target score of 179 runs, du Plessis and Watson got CSK off to a flyer as they registered 60 runs off the first 6 overs of the game.

The duo also bagged their individual half-centuries against KXIP and kept raining hell with the bat.

While Shane's half-century came off 31 deliveries, Faf completed his off 33 balls.

The duo guided CSK to an emphatic 10-wicket win in the end as MS Dhoni's side ended their three-match losing streak in style.

This was also the second-highest 10-wicket run chase in the history of the tournament as both batsmen remained unbeaten on 83* for CSK.