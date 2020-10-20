IPL 2020: KXIP registers classy 5-wicket win over DC in Dubai

Headlines

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

Meet IPS Anshika Verma, an engineering dropout who cracked UPSC exam on 2nd attempt, got AIR…

How can you make UPI payments without sufficient bank balance and repay later? Know here

Tiger Shroff denies collaborating with Sanjay Dutt in Firoz Nadiadwala's Master Blaster, deletes tweet later

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

How can you make UPI payments without sufficient bank balance and repay later? Know here

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020: KXIP registers classy 5-wicket win over DC in Dubai

With this victory over DC, KXIP has now moved up to fifth on the league table.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 11:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) cruised to a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial IPL 2020 on Tuesday (October 20) at the Dubai International Stadium. With this victory, KXIP is now up to fifth on the league table.

In chase of a target score of 165 runs, KXIP got off to a terrible start and lost their skipper KL Rahul (15) to a smart Axar Patel delivery. Chris Gayle joined Mayank Agarwal next and propelled KXIP towards the target score.

The 'Universe Boss' took 26 runs off Tushar Deshpande's first over and brought his side into the game. With the momentum shifting towards KXIP, Shreyas Iyer gave the ball to Ravichandran Ashwin in hopes to find a breakthrough and the veteran Indian spinner did not disappoint his skipper what so ever.

Ashwin first managed to knock-out Gayle's stumps off the second ball of his first over and sent the West Indian back for 26 runs. Nicholas Pooran walked out next and got off the mark with a terrific boundary but after a terrible misunderstanding to run a single, Mayank Agarwal (5) had to take the long walk back to the dressing room.

Glenn Maxwell walked in next and formed a lethal partnership with Pooran as the pair get KXIP back in the run chase. However, soon after bring up his half-century off 27 balls, Pooran (53) threw away his wicket cheaply as Kagiso Rabada picked up his first wicket of the game.

Deepak Hooand and Maxwell still kept on going for KXIP before Kagiso once again struck for the Capitals and found a breakthrough by dismissing the Australian allrounder for 32.

James Neesham (10*) and Hooda (15*) stayed unbeaten in the end as KXIP cruised to a 5-wicket win with 6 balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start with the openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scoring 13 runs in the first over. However, KXIP made a comeback as Jimmy Neesham dismissed Shaw in the fourth over.  Skipper Shreyas Iyer then joined Dhawan in the middle with the left-handed batsman continuing from where he left the other night.

Dhawan bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack with smashing boundaries at regular intervals. Delhi Capitals finished the Powerplay at 53/1 with Dhawan looking in great touch.  Murugan Ashwin provided the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Iyer in the ninth over. Meanwhile, Dhawan continued his hot streak and smashed his 40th IPL half-century.

Rishabh Pant failed to leave a mark and got out in the 14th over after playing a sluggish inning as Delhi Capitals got reduced to 106/3. However, Dhawan continued his onslaught over KXIP bowlers as Marcus Stoinis played the role of second fiddle.

Mohammed Shami dismissed Stonis and Shimron Hetmyer in the 18th and 20th over and restricted Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in 20 overs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2023: Date, time, puja rituals and significance

Canada rejects India’s travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

Meet son of Indian billionaire with family net worth of Rs 56000 crore, who serves as managing director of...

‘With a heavy heart’: Naseem Shah pens emotional message after missing out on Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE