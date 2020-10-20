IPL 2020: KXIP registers classy 5-wicket win over DC in Dubai

With this victory over DC, KXIP has now moved up to fifth on the league table.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) cruised to a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial IPL 2020 on Tuesday (October 20) at the Dubai International Stadium. With this victory, KXIP is now up to fifth on the league table.

In chase of a target score of 165 runs, KXIP got off to a terrible start and lost their skipper KL Rahul (15) to a smart Axar Patel delivery. Chris Gayle joined Mayank Agarwal next and propelled KXIP towards the target score.

The 'Universe Boss' took 26 runs off Tushar Deshpande's first over and brought his side into the game. With the momentum shifting towards KXIP, Shreyas Iyer gave the ball to Ravichandran Ashwin in hopes to find a breakthrough and the veteran Indian spinner did not disappoint his skipper what so ever.

Ashwin first managed to knock-out Gayle's stumps off the second ball of his first over and sent the West Indian back for 26 runs. Nicholas Pooran walked out next and got off the mark with a terrific boundary but after a terrible misunderstanding to run a single, Mayank Agarwal (5) had to take the long walk back to the dressing room.

Glenn Maxwell walked in next and formed a lethal partnership with Pooran as the pair get KXIP back in the run chase. However, soon after bring up his half-century off 27 balls, Pooran (53) threw away his wicket cheaply as Kagiso Rabada picked up his first wicket of the game.

Deepak Hooand and Maxwell still kept on going for KXIP before Kagiso once again struck for the Capitals and found a breakthrough by dismissing the Australian allrounder for 32.

James Neesham (10*) and Hooda (15*) stayed unbeaten in the end as KXIP cruised to a 5-wicket win with 6 balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start with the openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scoring 13 runs in the first over. However, KXIP made a comeback as Jimmy Neesham dismissed Shaw in the fourth over. Skipper Shreyas Iyer then joined Dhawan in the middle with the left-handed batsman continuing from where he left the other night.

Dhawan bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack with smashing boundaries at regular intervals. Delhi Capitals finished the Powerplay at 53/1 with Dhawan looking in great touch. Murugan Ashwin provided the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Iyer in the ninth over. Meanwhile, Dhawan continued his hot streak and smashed his 40th IPL half-century.



Rishabh Pant failed to leave a mark and got out in the 14th over after playing a sluggish inning as Delhi Capitals got reduced to 106/3. However, Dhawan continued his onslaught over KXIP bowlers as Marcus Stoinis played the role of second fiddle.



Mohammed Shami dismissed Stonis and Shimron Hetmyer in the 18th and 20th over and restricted Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in 20 overs.