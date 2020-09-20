Headlines

IPL 2020: 'Excited I don’t have to bowl to Brendon McCullum,' says KKR's Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) made sure to get Australian pacer in their squad making him the most expensive foreign buy in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fast-bowler is also returning to his old franchise after 2014.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 12:25 AM IST

All set to showcase his talent in the UAE, Cummins said that is happy he does not have to bowl to Brendon McCullum anymore. 

The Kiwi great, who is now KKR's chief coach had set the inaugural IPL on fire with a spectacular 158 not out 12 years ago.

“The first thing that I am really excited about is that I don’t have to bowl to him (McCullum) anymore! He was one of the best and most feared hitters I have come up against in my career,” Cummins was quoted as saying by KKR website.

Cummins, who is serving room-quarantine after landing in UAE post his limited-overs series in England, said he always admired the former New Zealand captain’s aggressive approach.

“It can be the first ball of the match and he might be hitting over your head for a six! So, I am happy that he is in my team as a coach and that I don’t have to bowl to him. He is someone I really admire for his fire.” 

McCullum has come back after guiding Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to their title triumph in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and will take over as the KKR coach in the 13th edition of the T20 tournament underway in the UAE.

“Whether it was his stint as the captain of the New Zealand team or his approach in the IPL clashes, I just love the way he goes about it. He really wants to put on the show and take the game on,” Cummins said.

As for Cummins, KKR had picked him for Rs 15.5 crore and he will lead the team's pace attack alongside Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna and Sandeep Warrier.

Nagarkoti will return to action after a lengthy injury lay-off and Cummins said he would tell him to “be patient”. 

“It is really an easy thing to say and think of but an 18-year-old missing game is actually a very hard thing to live with. You just need to have the trust that you might miss a season or two at the start of your career but you might end up playing till the age of 36 or 37, as opposed to 31 or 32,” said Cummins.

“Everything that you do during this time, sets up the foundation block for a long and healthy career. Even when I was not playing, I used to hang out with my teammates. 90% of the time I love cricket because I can hang out with my mates.” For an out-and-out pacer who can swing the new white ball, powerplay could be the ideal time for him but Cummins said he would look to bowl at any time of the match.

“The thing I love about T20 cricket is it’s ultra-attacking, or at the death, it’s ultra-defensive. There is no middle ground. So, in T20 cricket, if you are an all-out bowler, you get to bowl any time of the match. That’s why I love the format,” he signed off.

 

