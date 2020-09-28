IPL 2020: After RR's emphatic win over KXIP, here's who holds orange, purple cap
Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down a massive 224-run target - and set up an IPL record.
Orange and purple cap holders , IPL Twitter Handle
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) saw an edge-of-the-seat thriller with some ruthless hitting by Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (31-ball 53).
The Rajasthan franchise chased down a massive 224-run target - and set up an IPL record - and had a six-wicket win over the Kings.
RR skipper and opener Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls) paved the way for Samson and Tewatia as they set out for KXIP's 223 for two wickets in 20 overs.
Punjab's Mayank Agarwal brought up his brilliant maiden IPL century (50-ball 106) - the second-fastest by an Indian in the IPL history, after Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball ton in 2010.
Agarwal's brilliance with the bat, however, was overshadowed by the RR as they ended up at 226 for six wickets in 19.3 overs, winning by three balls to spare.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1
|DC
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|RR
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|KXIP
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|MI
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|KKR
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|CSK
|3
|1
|2
|2
|7
|RCB
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|SRH
|2
|0
|2
|0
The clash also saw new names donning the Orange and Purple cap. Punjab skipper KL Rahul and teammate Mohammed Shami hold the Orange Cap for most runs and Purple Cap for most wickets respectively.
Orange Cap - Top 5 players with most runs:
KL Rahul (KXIP) - 222
Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 221
Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 173
Sanju Samson (RR) - 159
Steven Smith (RR) - 119
Purple Cap - Top 5 players with most wickets:
Mohammad Shami (KXIP) - 7
Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 5
Sam Curran (CSK) - 5
Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP) - 5
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 4