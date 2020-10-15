From Ulala Ulala to Chikni Chameli: Fans make hilarious edits on Virat Kohli's pre-match dance move

The cricketing world on Thursday (October 15) saw a different side of Virat Kohli during Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) emphatic 8-wicket win in the IPL 2020 over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Right before the toss, Kohli was seen vibing on his own as he brought out some really "filmy" dance moves during RCB's pre-match warmups.

In the video, the RCB skipper can be seen dancing in a dramatic fashion as the clip went instantly viral on social media.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Last Paper Finished , Time To Celebrate Kohli Version pic.twitter.com/ikyLZ3MIfl October 15, 2020

I'm a big fan of Kohli but I couldn't stop myself from doing this " The Dirty Picture " version of Kohlipic.twitter.com/iCJrImx89Z — YellowThangamde (@andIamMarvel) October 15, 2020

In chase of a respectable total of 172 runs, openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal give an excellent start to KXIP.

They formed a formidable stand at the start and knitted together a 78-run stand for the first wicket. Mayank was particularly the aggressor as he kept applying pressure on the RCB bowlers with his power hitting.

However, that came to an end after Yuvendra Chahal was brought into the attack and the spinner knocked out Agarwal's bails with a wonderfully deceiving delivery and sent him back to the dressing room for 45.

Chris Gayle joined the KXIP skipper and propelled Punjab towards victory. The pair played some exquisite shots on their way to their individual half-centuries on the night.

While KL Rahul bagged his fifty off 37 balls, the "Universe Boss" secured his off 36 deliveries.

The match went down to the wire after KXIP lost Gayle (53) in the final over of the match, with just 1-run needed from the last delivery of the match. However, Nicholas Pooran came in and fished the game off with a sixer to guide KXIP to an 8-wicket win with Rahul staying unbeaten on 61 runs.

With this victory, KXIP have now bagged their second win of the tournament, both coming against Virat Kohli's side.