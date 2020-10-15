Trending#

Kangana Ranaut

Rhea Chakraborty

IPL 2020

US Election 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput

  1. Home
  2. IPL


From Ulala Ulala to Chikni Chameli: Fans make hilarious edits on Virat Kohli's pre-match dance move

Right before the match, the RCB skipper was seen dancing in a dramatic fashion and the clip went instantly viral on social media.


Virat Kohli, RCB, IPL 2020, Dream11 IPL, Kohli, Kohli dancing, RCB vs KXIP, KXIP vs RCB, RCB v KXIP, Sharjah

Virat Kohli

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:54 PM IST

The cricketing world on Thursday (October 15) saw a different side of Virat Kohli during Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) emphatic 8-wicket win in the IPL 2020 over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Right before the toss, Kohli was seen vibing on his own as he brought out some really "filmy" dance moves during RCB's pre-match warmups.

In the video, the RCB skipper can be seen dancing in a dramatic fashion as the clip went instantly viral on social media.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

In chase of a respectable total of 172 runs, openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal give an excellent start to KXIP.

They formed a formidable stand at the start and knitted together a 78-run stand for the first wicket. Mayank was particularly the aggressor as he kept applying pressure on the RCB bowlers with his power hitting.

However, that came to an end after Yuvendra Chahal was brought into the attack and the spinner knocked out Agarwal's bails with a wonderfully deceiving delivery and sent him back to the dressing room for 45.

Chris Gayle joined the KXIP skipper and propelled Punjab towards victory. The pair played some exquisite shots on their way to their individual half-centuries on the night.

While KL Rahul bagged his fifty off 37 balls, the "Universe Boss" secured his off 36 deliveries.

The match went down to the wire after KXIP lost Gayle (53) in the final over of the match, with just 1-run needed from the last delivery of the match. However, Nicholas Pooran came in and fished the game off with a sixer to guide KXIP to an 8-wicket win with Rahul staying unbeaten on 61 runs.

With this victory, KXIP have now bagged their second win of the tournament, both coming against Virat Kohli's side.