Youth in this Gujarat village don't use mobile phones, here's why

There is a village in Gujarat where the youth don't use mobile phones.

This happened after sarpanch of a Mehsana village restricted the use of mobile phones by children who are 18 years old or below. The people of the village are following the instructions from the sarpanch without questioning it.People are well aware of the fact that mobile is the root cause of many health problems.

In this age when people are so addicted to their phones and can't live without them, youth in Mehsana village have given-up their phones.Continuous mobile usage is resulting in anger, frustration and is taking them away from the real world. To find a solution to all these problems Anjanaben Patel, sarpanch of Leach Village of Mehsana, Gujarat imposed a ban on the usage of mobile phones by children below 18 years of age.

Anjanaben Patel called the panchayat which included many parents and after a detailed discussion, this decision was amended. No one opposed this decision.

For a few days, children faced trouble giving up the habit but as days passed by things started to fall in place and now there is no more addicted child in the village.Not only the youth, but even their parents were also advised to separate themselves from the mobile phone.