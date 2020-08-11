'Your will never be forgotten': Netizens mourn loss of 'awami shayar' Rahat Indori

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away due to heart attack on Tuesday, hours after he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 70-year-old poet was admitted to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Indore where he breathed his last this evening.

Earlier today, he had informed his fans on Twitter that he was tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some initial symptoms.

Known for his acerbic one-liners on stage, Indori was a well-known figure of modern Urdu poetry.

He also penned lyrics for several Bollywood movies including "Khuddar", "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S" and "Murder" among others. He collaborated with music director Anu Malik in several films.

Rahat Indori, born as Rahat Qureshi in 1950, was also a former professor of Urdu language. He taught Urdu literature at Devi Ahilya University, Indore after earning his PhD from Bhoj University in Madhya Pradesh.

The nation, already mourning the loss of some of the most loved figures of the country including Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, erupted in grief after the news of Indori's death spread.

From politicians to poets to ordinary netizens, all paid rich tribute to the immensely popular poet.

Here are some of the tweets mourning the loss of Rahat Indori, whose poetry reached the heart of all and sundry:

RIP Everyone has to Return You Always in our Rest in Peace#rahat#RahatIndori Pass It On pic.twitter.com/88NlMnIKOn — Shah Nawaz Khaki (@NawazKhaki) August 11, 2020

#RahatIndori REST IN PEACE sir. Your poets and quotes won't die atleast for this century. pic.twitter.com/YrVex8pJ57 — dil ka Dariya (@heartofsea_) August 11, 2020

If I ever become half as good as you were at writing, I will consider myself successful. RIP sir. You'll be remembered, no one else can take your place. #RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/z5ju5p2d2H — Isha Dhamu (@ishadhamu27) August 11, 2020

RIP #RahatIndori You gave us the poetic version of our Constitution in these lines. You are forever alive in the spirit of this great nation. P.S 2020 - take a break maybe? pic.twitter.com/3lq87kKIVt — richa singh (@richa_singh) August 11, 2020

