"You are spreading obscenity": SC dismisses activist Rehana Fathima's anticipatory bail plea

Kerala activist Rehana Fathima's request for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court today. Rejecting her application, the Supreme Court said: "Why do you do all this? It is obscenity you are spreading. It will leave a very bad taste in society."

Kerala activist Rehana Fathima's request for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court today. Rejecting her application, the Supreme Court said: "Why do you do all this? It is obscenity you are spreading. It will leave a very bad taste in society."

The bench led by Justice Arun Mishra also questioned: "What impression will growing children get from this act?"

Fathima has been facing backlash over a controversial video she shared where her children were seen painting on her semi-naked body. She posted it with the hashtag #Bodyart and #Politics.

The Kerala activist was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and Information Technology Act, 2000 after the video of her minor children painting on her went viral.

Fathima, who made headlines in September 2018 after she made an attempt to enter the Sabrimala temple in Kerala, approached the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court rejected her anticipatory bail.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the police to register a case against her. After the complaint, Fathima sought anticipatory bail in the Kerala High Court, which the court dismissed on Friday and directed the police to proceed with their investigation.