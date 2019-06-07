Yogi unveils 7-foot Ram statue in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a 7-feet tall Lord Ram statue here where he expressed the wish that Ram temple would be built soon.

"If the country is secure, religion is secure. According to the expectations of the world, I wish that Ram temple is built here soon," he said during his day-long visit in which he also attended the inaugural function of week-long birthday celebration of Ram Janambhuni Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.



On the victory of BJP in the recent elections, Adityanath said, "People have rejected negative politics."

"This year, the country is fortunate to have elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with a sweeping majority. And I want to thank the 'sants' in Ayodhya for their blessings," Adityanath said.

"Governments have refrained from Lord Ram's name since 1947. But now, development schemes are underway for Ayodhya. This place is recognised from Ramjanmabhumi around the world," he said.

"So, we renamed the municipal corporation and district's name to Ayodhya. We are protecting culture and traditions," said the Chief Minister, while unveiling the statue at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

He went on to talk about the BJP government's achievements in the past five years, saying that India has gained international recognition in every sector during this time.

"The world will celebrate the International Yoga day on June 21 and the UNESCO has for the first time recognised India's Kumbh Mela among the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," he said.

Arguing for a strong nation, Yogi said: "We have an opportunity to establish India as a superpower in the world."

"India has given the message of peace, compassion, and friendship to the world but a weak person, society or nation cannot talk about peace. Only a strong and prosperous nation can," he said.

The Chief Minister also went to Hanuman Garhi Mandir and also took stock of the development works in Ayodhya. (ANI)



