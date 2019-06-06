Yogi Adityanath to unveil 7-foot tall statue of Lord Rama in Ayodhya tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will unveil a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Rama at the Shodh Sansthan museum in Ayodhya on Friday. The statue fashioned out of a single rosewood block statue is from Karnataka.

Adityanath will also inaugurate the event to celebrate Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The chief minister's visit to Ayodhya was announced a day after the Shiv Sena's media cell stated on Wednesday that the party chief, Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodha later this month.

Visuals from Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan where CM Yogi Adityanath will unveil a statue of Lord Ram tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yvdgVbTLR7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2019

Thackeray visited Ayodhya in November last year and asked the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple. He had assured full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.