Yogi Adityanath instructs officials to be NEET-JEE entrance exam ready

The Yogi Adityanath government has extended its support for organizing IIT JEE exams as scheduled. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath chaired the meeting of Team11 in Lucknow on Friday. CM instructed the officials to ensure that all the preparations for the national entrance exams including NEET and JEE are in place. Yogi also directed the officials to activate all necessary machinery for conducting 1,50,000 Covid-19 tests per day. He said that testing is crucial in tackling the menace of Corona, hence regular efforts should be continued for its augmentation.

Yogi Adityanath while chairing the meeting insisted that both Rapid Antigen and RTPCR tests must be increased in equal proportion. The plan is to break the Coronavirus infection chain so that it can be put under control at the earliest. For this Yogi Adityanath stressed the need to improve the Covid-19 surveillance system and full proof functioning of the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

CM said that there is a need to always think forward to control the pandemic like COVID-19. It requires a lot of study and research. While laying stress on the case study of successfully treated patients he said that it will help in carving out future strategy.

The state government's pro-active policy resulted in a much lower death rate in comparison with other states and even countries. To achieve a minimal death rate due to COVID, a more effective strategy should be formulated. DMs and CMOs have already been instructed to further increase surveillance, contact tracing, door-to-door survey, and medical testing in their respective districts. All these have an important role to play in controlling theinfection.

The Chief Minister said that the Integrated Command Control Centres (ICCCs) are required to maintain regular communication with home isolated patients and get feedback on their condition. He said that COVID hospitals should have all the facilities for the patients.

Laying stress on the mass awareness about the protection from Corona, he said that all the modes of communication such as TV, radio, newspapers, public address system, and poster-banners should be used for sensitizing the people. He also stressed the need for compulsory use of masks and following the two-meter distancing norm.

The CM reiterated that the COVID protection protocol has to be followed while running the industrial units. Similarly, the proposed function to felicitate the meritorious students of High School and Intermediate-2020 should be organized with all health protocol being in place, he added.

CM suggested daily schedule for DMs of 9 AM to 10 AM for Covid-19, 10-11 AM for official inspections and 11 AM to 1 PM for attending people at their respective offices and redress related issues. CM Yogi instructed that this system of work should be trickled down to Tehsil and Block level as well. The state police department must also similar schedule.

CM Yogi Adityanath instructed concerned officers for ensuring proper distribution of fertilizers, action against sugar industry if there are any discrepancies in sugarcane farmer payments, and also compensation to the farmers affected by flood situation in the state must be done without fail.