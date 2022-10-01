‘Yahi farak hai 2G aur 5G ki niyat mai’: PM Modi’s witty dig at Congress during 5G launch event

PM Modi at 5G launch event (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services in India today during an event at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, with the promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones over the next few years.

During his speech at the 5G launch event in Delhi, PM Modi hailed the ultra-fast speed of the new internet service, calling it a dawn of a new era in India. "5G marks the dawn of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities," he said.

While PM Modi lauded the launch of the super fast internet services in the country, he didn’t miss the chance to take a swipe at the previously governing UPA government, which was led by the Congress party, taking a swipe at their intentions.

During his address at the 5G launch event at the India Mobile Congress 2022 conference today, the prime minister talked about the “niyat (intentions)” of the government, referencing the alleged 2G spectrum scam which occurred during the Congress’s term.

Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said during the launch, “2G ki niyat aur 5G ki niyat mein yehi farak hai (this is the difference between the intentions during the 2G era and the 5G era now).”

The prime minister further said, “The revolution in the telecom sector is proof that if the intentions of the government are correct, it takes no time for citizens' intentions to change. This is the difference between intentions behind 2G and 5G.”

Several politicians and private sector officials linked with the UPA government were associated with the alleged 2G spectrum scam, which was regarding the allotment of licenses of the network on conditions that provided benefits to specific telecom operators.

The biggest name which emerged in the 2G scam was that of former Telecom Minister A Raja, along with 14 others linked to the Congress party. As per estimations, the 2G scam caused a total loss of Rs 1.75 lakh crore to the Indian national exchequer.

