Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Yahi farak hai 2G aur 5G ki niyat mai’: PM Modi’s witty dig at Congress during 5G launch event

PM Modi launched 5G services in Delhi today and took a dig at the Congress-led UPA government through a witty statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

‘Yahi farak hai 2G aur 5G ki niyat mai’: PM Modi’s witty dig at Congress during 5G launch event
PM Modi at 5G launch event (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services in India today during an event at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, with the promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones over the next few years.

During his speech at the 5G launch event in Delhi, PM Modi hailed the ultra-fast speed of the new internet service, calling it a dawn of a new era in India. "5G marks the dawn of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities," he said.

While PM Modi lauded the launch of the super fast internet services in the country, he didn’t miss the chance to take a swipe at the previously governing UPA government, which was led by the Congress party, taking a swipe at their intentions.

During his address at the 5G launch event at the India Mobile Congress 2022 conference today, the prime minister talked about the “niyat (intentions)” of the government, referencing the alleged 2G spectrum scam which occurred during the Congress’s term.

Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said during the launch, “2G ki niyat aur 5G ki niyat mein yehi farak hai (this is the difference between the intentions during the 2G era and the 5G era now).”

 

 

The prime minister further said, “The revolution in the telecom sector is proof that if the intentions of the government are correct, it takes no time for citizens' intentions to change. This is the difference between intentions behind 2G and 5G.”

Several politicians and private sector officials linked with the UPA government were associated with the alleged 2G spectrum scam, which was regarding the allotment of licenses of the network on conditions that provided benefits to specific telecom operators.

The biggest name which emerged in the 2G scam was that of former Telecom Minister A Raja, along with 14 others linked to the Congress party. As per estimations, the 2G scam caused a total loss of Rs 1.75 lakh crore to the Indian national exchequer.

READ | Congress presidential polls: KN Tripathi’s nomination rejected, only Tharoor and Kharge left standing

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Independence Day 2022: From Ae Watan to Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, Bollywood songs defining patriotism
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.