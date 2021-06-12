World Day Against Child Labour 2021: Child labour increases for first time in 20 years

World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 every year in almost 100 countries all around the globe. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF, the number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide – an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years – with millions more at risk due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The ILO launched World Day Against Child Labour in 2002, after which it is annually celebrated to raise awareness about the plight of child labourers worldwide.

Did you know almost one in ten of all children worldwide is in child labour?

Theme for World Day Against Child Labour

Act now: end child labour - is the theme of this year's World Day Against Child Labour.

This is the first time in nearly two decades, the world has seen an increase in child labour and millions more are vulnerable due to pandemic situation. According to a report released by the ILO and UNICEF on global trends and estimates, the progress to end child labour has stalled reversing the downward trend that saw it fall by 94 million between 2000 and 2016.

Significance of World Day Against Child Labour

The reason June 12 is marked as World Day Against Child Labour is to bring attention to the problem of child labour and to find ways to eradicate it or fight against it.

The day is used to spread awareness about the harmful mental and physical problems faced by children forced into child labour, around the world.

The day also gives an opportunity for people to develop efficient mechanisms to combat specific issues that leads to child labour.

History of World Day Against Child Labour

So many children in the age group 5 to 17 are engaged in work that deprives them of a normal childhood, like getting adequate education, proper health care, leisure time or just basic freedom.

In 2002, the United Nations body that regulates the world of work, the International Labour Organization (ILO), launched the World Day Against Child Labour for this very reason.