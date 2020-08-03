With more than two million COVID-19 tests conducted, India crosses a milestone

In a major achievement, India has tested 2,02,02,858 COVID-19 samples so far.

Centre has adopted the strategy followed by State/UT Governments for the management of COVID-19 to “Test aggressively, Track efficiently and Isolate and Treat promptly".

With 3,81,027 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has increased to 14640.

24 States and UTs have reported higher testing per million than the national average.

The testing lab network in the country is 1348 labs in the country; 914 labs in the government sector and 434 private labs.

These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 686 (Govt: 418 + Private: 268)• TrueNat based testing labs: 556 (Govt: 465 + Private: 91)• CBNAAT based testing labs: 106 (Govt: 31 + Private: 75)