With 'Make India No 1' mission, Kejriwal pitches himself as Modi challenger; pushes 'panch kaam' against 'panch pran'

With an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday formally unveiled his Aam Aadmi Party's national ambition with the launch of ‘Make India No 1' campaign, saying the country cannot be left to those who have been ruling till now if it has to be developed.

Speaking at the Talkatora Stadium, the AAP convenor appealed to the country’s 130 crore people to join the “national mission” on five projects – education, health, employment, women rights and sustainable farming.

“I will travel across the country to make people join the mission. It will be an alliance of 130 crore people,” Kejriwal said.

And then came Kejriwal’s five-point vision for good governance and said he would travel across the country to rally support for the cause. "Free education, free medical treatment for all, employment to every youth, respect and security to every women, full price of agriculture to every farmer," tweeted Kejriwal.

130 करोड़ भारतवासी एक परिवार हैं। हमें एक परिवार कि तरह सोचना पड़ेगा।

हमें ये 5 चीज़ें सुनिश्चित करनी हैं-



1. हर बच्चे को फ़्री और अच्छी शिक्षा

2. हर नागरिक को फ़्री इलाज

3. हर युवा को रोज़गार

4. हर महिला को सम्मान व सुरक्षा

5. हर किसान को खेती का पूरा दाम pic.twitter.com/zv0TeFL0lT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2022

In his address, Kejriwal took the resolution of “not resting in peace until India becomes the number 1 country” in what appeared to be carefully terminologies with striking parallels to a speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.

News18 quoted sources indicating that Kejriwal will be the prime ministerial face of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party is yet to make a formal announcement for the same.

The party, which has launched a membership drive across the country, is preparing to contest the assembly elections to be held in the next two years, with a focus on the upcoming polls in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In BJP-ruled Gujarat, the Kejriwal-led party is hoping to win a sizeable number of seats as the Congress appears to be in disarray and AAP sources claimed they have developed a strong base in the state, especially Saurashtra region.

Though the AAP failed to make an impact in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand in the last round of assembly polls, it has been projecting itself as the next principal opponent to the BJP in many states after the weakening of the Congress.