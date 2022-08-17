With 'Make India No 1' mission, Kejriwal pitches himself as Modi challenger; pushes 'panch kaam' against 'panch pran'

Headlines

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali, says S Jaishankar after G20 agreement on Ukraine war

Morocco earthquake update: Death toll crosses 1000; over 1200 injured

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 57th birthday by organising charitable events across India

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

Japan First Lady Yuko Kishida drapes a traditional silk saree for G20 dinner; see pics here

Fruits to avoid at night

5 cricket records that will never be broken

6 times Rashmika Mandanna set major fashion goals in sarees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 57th birthday by organising charitable events across India

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde, who's working with actor for 17 years, got choked during Jawan shoot

HomeIndia

India

With 'Make India No 1' mission, Kejriwal pitches himself as Modi challenger; pushes 'panch kaam' against 'panch pran'

The party, which has launched a membership drive across the country, is preparing to contest the assembly elections to be held in the next two years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday formally unveiled his Aam Aadmi Party's national ambition with the launch of ‘Make India No 1' campaign, saying the country cannot be left to those who have been ruling till now if it has to be developed.

Speaking at the Talkatora Stadium, the AAP convenor appealed to the country’s 130 crore people to join the “national mission” on five projects – education, health, employment, women rights and sustainable farming.

“I will travel across the country to make people join the mission. It will be an alliance of 130 crore people,” Kejriwal said.

And then came Kejriwal’s five-point vision for good governance and said he would travel across the country to rally support for the cause. "Free education, free medical treatment for all, employment to every youth, respect and security to every women, full price of agriculture to every farmer," tweeted Kejriwal.

In his address, Kejriwal took the resolution of “not resting in peace until India becomes the number 1 country” in what appeared to be carefully terminologies with striking parallels to a speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. 

News18 quoted sources indicating that Kejriwal will be the prime ministerial face of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party is yet to make a formal announcement for the same. 

The party, which has launched a membership drive across the country, is preparing to contest the assembly elections to be held in the next two years, with a focus on the upcoming polls in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In BJP-ruled Gujarat, the Kejriwal-led party is hoping to win a sizeable number of seats as the Congress appears to be in disarray and AAP sources claimed they have developed a strong base in the state, especially Saurashtra region.

Though the AAP failed to make an impact in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand in the last round of assembly polls, it has been projecting itself as the next principal opponent to the BJP in many states after the weakening of the Congress.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali, says S Jaishankar after G20 agreement on Ukraine war

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

IAS Ria Dabi shares glimpses from IAS Tina Dabi’s baby shower with family, pics go viral

Unforgettable rejection: Job Applicant receives Amazon gift card along with rejection letter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE