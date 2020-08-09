With highest single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 21,53,011

With the highest single-day spike of 64,399 new COVID-19 cases and 861 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 21,53,011 on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 43,379 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally includes 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

Maharashtra with 1,47,355 active cases and 3,38,362 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 17,367 deaths due to the infection.

Tamil Nadu has 53,481 active cases while 2,32,618 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state. 4,808 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh with 85,486 active cases is the third on the list. There are 1,29,615 cured and discharged patients and 1,939 deaths reported from the state.

Delhi now has 10,667 active cases and 1,29,362 cured and discharged patients. As many as 4,098 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the Union Territory.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,19,364 samples were tested on August 8 while over 2.41 crores samples so far have been tested in the country.