With coronavirus cases on the rise in Delhi, Kejriwal calls for urgent COVID-19 review meeting

With coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on the rise once again in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called for a review meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Delhi government Health Minister, Chief Secretary, and all top officials of the Health Department will be present at the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 am today.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was just the other day talking about the possibility of metro train services in Delhi to resume on a trial basis soon, as he believed that the COVID-19 situation was 'improving' in the city. He had hoped that the Centre would soon take a decision on the matter.

Hotels and weekly markets have also been recently allowed to open in Delhi.

However, it is now apparent that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is only worsening. According to experts, several factors could be behind the sudden spike in the number of cases, including patients coming from outside in Delhi for treatment, reopening of the economy and the low sensitivity of the rapid antigen tests.

Delhi has reported 1,64,071 positive cases so far of which 1,47,743 patients have recovered and 4,330 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

