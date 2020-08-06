Headlines

With 56,282 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 19.6 lakh

The COVID-19 count includes 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,337 cured patients along with 40,699 deaths.

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 11:37 AM IST

India's COVID-19 tally approached the 20 lakh mark with 56,282 positive cases and 904 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 count includes 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated patients along with 40,699 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Meanwhile, as per the MoHFW, the percentage of discharged patients stands at 67.62, while the active cases are at 30.31 in the country as of today.

The deaths reported due to the infection are currently at a little above two per cent of the total confirmed cases in the country.

Maharashtra with 1,46,268 active cases and 3,05,521 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 16,476 deaths due to the infection.

Tamil Nadu has 54,184 active cases while 2,14,815 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state. 4,461 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh with 80,426 active cases is the third on the list. There are 1,04,354 cured and discharged patients and 1,681 deaths reported from the state.

The national capital's active cases tally once again crossed the 10-thousand mark with 175 new cases being reported. Delhi now has 10,072 active cases and 1,26,116 cured and discharged patients. 4,044 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the Union Territory so far. 

