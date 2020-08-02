Headlines

India

India

With 54,736 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crosses 17.5 lakh

With this latest spike, the total COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 17,50,724.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 12:08 PM IST

India has witnessed a single-day spike of 54,736 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally over the 17 lakh mark, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 17,50,724. Among these cases 5,67,730 are active. A total of 11,45,630 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

A total of 853 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 37,364.

The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.84:3.16 now. Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 65.44 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, as per the state health department.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 60,580 active cases and 4,034 deaths.

In Delhi, the total cases rose to 1,36,716, including 1,22,131 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,989 deaths. There are 10,596 active cases in the national capital.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 1 is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

