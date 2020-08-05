With 40 kg silver brick, PM Modi inaugurates Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

August 5 became has become a historic day on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to set the construction of the grand Ram temple in motion, a reality that was the political and socio-religious dream of not just the BJP, but a vast section of Indians.

Dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and golden kurta), Modi first washed his hands before bowing before the deity -- Ram Lalla Virajman.

Amid 'Shankhnaad', Modi offered his prayers to the deity before making a parikrama of the shrine.

Next, he planted a 'Parijat' sapling in the temple complex at 12.03 p.m. and watered the plant.

He then proceeded for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony after offering prayers at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At the 'bhumi puja' site, Modi sat with Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, maintaining adequate social distancing, amid chants of Sanskrit shlokas. With soil and water from across the country and a silver brick weighing around 40 kg, the 'bhumi pujan' was an elaborate affair.

The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya in a chopper little after 11.30 p.m.

The Prime Minister is next scheduled to address the top saints of the country, marking the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram temple, which has been the electoral promise of the ruling party in each of its manifestos.

(With IANS inputs)