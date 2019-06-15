Will look into AN-32 aircraft crash in detail to ensure it does not happen again: IAF chief

Headlines

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls going through ups and downs 'wrecking self doubt', pens emotional note on his 39th birthday

Watch: Out of favour India opener excels Yo-Yo fitness test, outscoring both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Watch: Confrontation erupts amongst fans following IND vs SL low-scoring thriller Super 4 match in Asia Cup

This Bollywood actor to lock horns with Suriya in Sudha Kongara’s untitled next: Report

SRK is happy Sidharth Malhotra liked Jawan, recalls working with him in My Name Is Khan: ‘I remember how much...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls going through ups and downs 'wrecking self doubt', pens emotional note on his 39th birthday

Watch: Out of favour India opener excels Yo-Yo fitness test, outscoring both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Watch: Confrontation erupts amongst fans following IND vs SL low-scoring thriller Super 4 match in Asia Cup

10 foods that are easy to digest

10 dangerous side effects of too much protein

Benefits of eating peanut daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls going through ups and downs 'wrecking self doubt', pens emotional note on his 39th birthday

This Bollywood actor to lock horns with Suriya in Sudha Kongara’s untitled next: Report

SRK is happy Sidharth Malhotra liked Jawan, recalls working with him in My Name Is Khan: ‘I remember how much...'

HomeIndia

India

Will look into AN-32 aircraft crash in detail to ensure it does not happen again: IAF chief

After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2019, 02:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Air Force will ascertain the cause of the recent crash of AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh and ensure such accidents do not recur, IAF chief B S Dhanoa said Saturday.

His comments come days after the wreckage of the IAF aircraft was found in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh more than a week after it went missing with 13 people on board.

"We have recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder...We will go into the detail (to ascertain) as to what happened and how do we make sure that it does not happen again," he told reporters on the sidelines of Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal near here.

He was responding to a query on the accident involving the AN-32 transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh, which left 13 people dead.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, the terrain is very treacherous and most of the time, it is cloudy...When you are flying in that terrain, in that cloudy weather, there have been many, not only Air Force, even otherwise, Pawan Hans and all, accidents, because of controlled flight into terrain," he claimed.

The Russian-origin aircraft went missing in the afternoon of June 3, around 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer rejoins Team India in practice ahead of Bangladesh showdown

    INDIA alliance releases ‘boycott list’ of news anchors from leading TV channels; BJP hits back

    India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praises the abundance of four fully fit fast bowlers ahead of World Cup

    Asia Cup 2023: Why Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not playing in Super 4 match vs Sri Lanka?

    Gurugram doctors remove 1.9 kgs massive tumour from 17-year-old patient

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

    Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

    Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

    Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

    In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE