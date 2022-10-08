Will it rain in Delhi on Sunday? Here's what IMD has predicted

IMD weather forecast (File)

Delhi has been receiving intermittent rainfall over the last two days. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the national capital is expected to receive continuous rains on Sunday. However, on October 10, there is no likelihood of rainfall. The weather office has issued an orange alert for the city.

Between October 8 and 10, heavy rainfall is expected in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

On October 9, Sunday, states like Uttarakhand, eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, south Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh can receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.

On October 10, Uttarakhand, eastern UP, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, West MP, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala will likely receive heavy rainfall.

On October 11, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, MP will also receive rainfall.

On October 12, only Sikkim, Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal, and Tamil Nadu are expected to be hit by heavy rainfall.

Parts of Uttarakhand, UP, Madhya Pradesh, and coastal Andhra may experience thunderstorms and swift winds.