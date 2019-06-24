Why were unclaimed bodies not cremated? Bihar govt is clueless

The Bihar government which is already facing flak for the rising number of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), is on the backfoot after the human skeletal remains were found strewn near Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH).

The Bihar government said that an investigation is underway to know how the bodies were lying in the open. “Sometimes bodies have no claimants so the government gives Rs 2,000 (to post mortem department) to burn the bodies, which they don’t do many times,” Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary said.

He added that an investigation is underway to reveal the truth of the incident. However, he added that media is projecting the case differently from what it actually is.

Human skeleton remains were found near a garbage dump close to the post-mortem section of the hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Saturday. One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area.

An investigation team of the SKMCH accompanied by policemen visited the spot on Saturday. “The postmortem department takes care of the dead bodies. This is really inhuman if they have dumped the bodies in open. We will ask their department head to call an inquiry regarding the matter,” Superintendent SK Shahi had said on Saturday.

Toll rises to 167

Meanwhile, the deaths linked to the massive outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has risen to 167 in Bihar till Sunday morning, plunging the state in a grim crisis.

The deadly outbreak of the disease has gripped the children of the state since the beginning of this month.

Muzaffarpur remains the worst-hit district of Bihar with the viral disease taking the lives of as many as 129 children. The toll in Sri Krishna Medical College (SKMCH) reached 109 and that in Kejriwal hospital stands at 20.

It is followed by Vaishali where 19 children have lost the battle with AES.

Another six children have lost their lives in Begusarai district, five in Samastipur, two each in Motihari, Patna and Bettiah and one each in Bhagalpur and Gopalganj.

The Centre has taken a grim note of the alarming number of deaths caused this year, the highest since 2014.

