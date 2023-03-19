Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Why did Karni Sena forcefully stop Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's Indore concert?

MC Stan's concert in a hotel at Indore was forcefully stopped by members of Karni Sena.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Why did Karni Sena forcefully stop Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's Indore concert?
MC Stan Indore concert stopped forcefully | Photo: Twitter

Recently, rapper MC Stan's concert at an Indore hotel was forcefully stopped by the members of Karni Sena alleging that he uses foul language in his songs. The incident happened on Friday night, the city police on Saturday registered a case against some members of the organization but no arrest has been made yet, an official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Lasudia police station in the city under sections 451 (trespassing in premises to commit offence), 294 (abuse) and 506 (intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, said sub-inspector RS Dandotia.

The accused named in the FIR included local Karni Sena leaders Digvijay Singh and Raja Singh while others were being identified from video footage of the incident, he said. Karni Sena activists allegedly abused and threatened people in the audience after barging into Stan's show, organized at a hotel in the Lasudia area, and breaking some flowerpots, the inspector said.

The rapper, a winner of season 16 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, had to leave the stage in the middle of the program, he added. Police reached the spot and used "mild force" to disperse the protesters, the official said.

Karni Sena's district unit president Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav on Saturday said claimed that MC Stan was "spreading obscenity among youngsters by using foul language in his songs", hence its activists forced him to leave the venue.

Read: Amritpal Singh crackdown: What Punjab Police is doing to nab Waris Punjab De chief

 

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media too. Fans of the young rapper expressed outrage on social media over Karni Sena workers' vandalism. Posts were shared in solidarity with Stan with the message "Public stands with MC Stan".

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral: Virat Kohli-Quick Style dance video with a 'Men in Blue' twist
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.