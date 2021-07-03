Who will replace Tirath Singh Rawat as next Uttarakhand CM? Find out here

tirath singh rawat, uttarakhand, uttarakhand news, uttarakhand cm, satpal maharaj, tirath singh rawat resign, tirath singh rawat uttarakhand cm, uttarakhand chief minister, chief minister of uttarakhand, uttarakhand cm name, uttarakhand government, uttarakhand election, new cm of uttarakhand, uttarakhand cm resign, uttarakhand assembly, Dhan Singh Rawat, JP Nadda, Satpal Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand assembly, Uttarakhand crisis

Within four months of taking the oath and holding the position of Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation to BJP President JP Nadda and state governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan, on Friday night.

Before the assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand next year, the people of the state are going to get a new Chief Minister once again.

Tirath Singh Rawat became the chief minister with the shortest tenure in Uttarakhand’s history. He resigned in order to avoid a constitutional crisis in the state, he said. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been asked to go to Dehradun on Saturday as a central observer, by BJP. The party high command has also called a meeting of the BJP MLAs.

However, Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation comes amid speculations that the BJP could pick a new leader as the chief minister.

Who will be the next chief minister then?

According to reports, the names of sitting MLAs and ministers like Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat have emerged as frontrunners in the race for a new CM. The other names like Banshidar Bhagat and Harak Singh Rawat are also making headlines. A leader from the Kumaon region like Bishan Chaupal and Pushkar Singh Dhami could also be a surprise choice. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of state president Madan Kaushik.

CM Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP president JP Nadda before resigning. The party may again go for a change in the leadership in the state as the prospect of the Election Commission holding an assembly by-poll there looks uncertain.

In a press conference, Rawat said that the party will take a call about its political strategy in the state, and noted that holding or not holding the by-poll is the EC’s prerogative. Interestingly, while addressing the media Rawat restrained from speaking anything on speculation about his fate.

He rather highlighted the works done in the state during his small tenure of 115 days as Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, CM Tirath Singh Rawat had arrived in Delhi and met Nadda as well. According to sources, he also met Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said that he had to postpone his departure to the state as the party leadership asked him to stay put. The term of the Uttarakhand Assembly will end in March, which is only nine months away. According to Uttarakhand BJP leaders’'interpretation, however, the law neither prevents nor makes it mandatory for the EC to hold bye-elections in such circumstances.