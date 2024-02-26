Twitter
India

Who is 'Dirty Harry', Indian-origin man arrested for Gujarati family's death in US?

The Indian-origin man has been identified as Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 03:23 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

An Indian-origin man has been arrested in Chicago (US) regarding the death of a Gujarati family who attempted to enter the US from Canada illegally. The human smuggling incident happened in January 2022 when the family of four including two children, was found frozen to death.

The Indian-origin man has been identified as Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel. He was arrested by authorities from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. He will appear for a detention hearing on February 28, a report in The Chicago Tribune said last week. Patel is also known as ‘Dirty Harry', ‘Param Singh' and ‘Haresh Rameshlal Patel'. He has been charged with the criminal offence of “transportation of illegal alien and conspiracy to bring and attempt to bring an illegal alien to the United States”.

The four family members -- Jagdish Patel, 39, his wife Vaishaliben Patel, 37 and their children Vihangi Patel, 11, Dharmik Patel, 3. They were found frozen to death near Emerson, Manitoba, approximately 12 metres from the Canada/US border while attempting to enter America illegally.

Court documents, affidavit and criminal complaint filed in the case against Patel described the January 2022 incident as “an unsuccessful attempt by a human smuggling organisation” to smuggle the Patel family into the US from Canada. 

"Patel was part of an organised human smuggling group that facilitated illegal entry of Indian nationals into the United States," the police said in its complaint. Court documents allege Harshkumar Patel had recruited alleged smuggler Steve Shand, a Florida resident who was arrested on January 19 after the bodies were recovered.

