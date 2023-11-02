Headlines

Leopard shot dead after 5-day pursuit in Bengaluru, details inside

Auto-rickshaw driver turns Mumbai traffic jam into impromptu karaoke party, video goes viral

Top 6 Indian cities with highest number of billionaires

7 most underrated performances of Shah Rukh Khan

8 Health benefits of karela (bitter gourd)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who is Raaj Kumar, whose house was raided by ED in Delhi excise policy case, ahead of CM Kejriwal’s questioning?

Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Delhi Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said, ahead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the agency today. 

The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a few other locations are being searched, they said. The ED search teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.

Raaj Kumar Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar. He was allocated to education and health ministries after Manish Siisodia and Satyendar Jain's resignations early this year. Later, education was given to Atishi and health to Saurabh Bharadwaj. 

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are currently incarcerated due to various crimes, coinciding with the searches. 

Kejriwal is scheduled to be questioned on a money laundering investigation related to Delhi's liquor policy, it is not yet known if the raids on Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's property by the ED had anything to do with it. The searches were related to a money-laundering investigation, according to the ED. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

