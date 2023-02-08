Who is Arjun Bhalla, Union Minister Smriti Irani’s future son-in-law

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding will take place on February 9, 2023. The Khimsar Fort in the Rajasthani area of Nagaur will host the wedding of Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla. In December 2021, Smriti Irani's daughter is engaged to Arjun Bhalla, an NRI.

Arjun Bhalla- Family

Arjun Bhalla is a Canadian lawyer whose parents and grandparents are from India. He was born there and made his home there. He lives with his family in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Arjun Bhalla has a brother by the name of Amar Bhalla, as well as a father and mother by the names of Sunil and Shabina Bhalla. He is an animal lover and has a pet.

Arjun Bhalla- Studies

Arjun Bhalla did his schooling at St. Robert Catholic High School, in Ontario, Canada. From 2009 to 2013, he studied for his B.Sc. in Psychology, Ethics, and Law Society at St. Michael's College in Toronto, Canada, and from 2013 to 2015, he earned his LLB at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Arjun Bhalla: Career

He joined Breakwater Solutions Inc. in May 2014 as an Account Manager after earning his LLB from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom. Later that year, in October, he began working for Apple Inc. as a technical specialist.

Arjun Bhalla- Net Worth

Arjun Bhalla is currently employed with a law company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His net worth is roughly $400K, according to reliable media sources.