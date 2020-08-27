WhatsApp chats expose Rhea Chakraborty's 'drug connection'; worked closely with Samuel Miranda

With new revelations being made each day in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and the CBI, Directorate of Enforcement and more recently with the Narcotics Control Bureau being involved in probing the high-profile case, in a recent development, it has come to light that during the investigation, the ED accessed clone copies of two of actor Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phones, the digital analysis of which show that the Jalebi star, Samuel Miranda, Deepesh, Showik Chakraborty and Jaya were in conversation over Whatsapp.

The retrieved Whatsapp conversations reveal that both Rhea and Samuel worked in close coordination with each other and would spend Sushant's money for their personal expenses. It has also been learnt that Rhea knew about Sushant's debit card pin through his former house manager Samuel Miranda and that she was involved in consuming and purchasing of narcotics substances since 2017.

The conversation between Rhea and Samuel from April 17, 2020, to May 1, 2020, reveal that weed worth Rs 17,000 was sought by Showik.

Rhea's chat with Jaya Saha on November 15, 2019, clearly points out that the latter gave the actor a drug named CBD, which was mixed in Sushant's coffee. Similar WhatsApp chats were exchanged on April 7, 27, 28, 2020 respectively. There are chats dating back to May 16, 8, 2019 as well in which the two have spoken about purchasing and consuming weed.

Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had registered an NDPS case against the late Sushant Singh Rajput`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request to probe the drug angle in the actor`s death case.

Meanwhile, Sushant`s father KK Singh on Thursday morning openly declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son, and is his murderer. Singh posted his allegations against Rhea in a video where he speaks in Hindi. The video has gone viral on social media.

Soon after Sushant`s death, it was claimed by several people that the actor was battling depression. Kangana Ranaut`s tweet has raised the question among netizens whether Sushant was actually battling depression and whether it was a consequence of the drugs being given to him.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is vocal about her opinions on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Wednesday made a remark on social media that "if Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars".

The 33-year-old star, possibly hinting at the latest development in the case, tweeted: "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars. If blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen."She further tweeted: "Hope @PMOIndiaunder swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."In a subsequent tweet, the actor also mentioned that she was also exposed to the "sinister world and drugs".