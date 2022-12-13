What happened during clash between India, China troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang?

Clash between India and China troops in Arunachal's Tawang (File photo)

Years after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, the troops of India and China clashed once again along of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for a brief encounter, which was immediately disengaged by the higher authorities, the officials said.

The face-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese military took place in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh and left multiple soldiers injured from both sides. The disengagement talks between India and China commenced shortly after.

What happened on December 9 on LAC?

According to the reports by Indian authorities, the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) of China had come heavily prepared to the LAC which is in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. It has been said that over 300 hostile Chinese soldiers were present at the border, ready to launch an attack.

Despite the heavy strength of the Chinese Army, the Indian armed forces stepped in and gave a befitting reply to the opposite side. Further, the Indian authorities have said that more Chinese soldiers were injured in the clash than Indian soldiers.

It has been reported that as many as six Indian troops sustained minor injuries during the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh, and all of them have been admitted to the hospital. Sources said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

They said as a follow-up of the incident, India’s Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility, as per ANI reports.

The most significant clash between India and China has been the deadly fight in the Galwan Valley in 2020, which left around 20 Indian troops martyred. Meanwhile, the Indian authorities said that the Galwan clash killed 40 Chinese soldiers, a report which was dismissed by the country’s authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

