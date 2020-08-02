Western Railway incurred a loss of Rs 1,959 crore due to COVID-19

Headlines

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reaction while snacking during Ind vs Aus World Cup match goes viral

Sharib Hashmi reveals it took him 10 years to overcome his inferiority complex, low-esteem phase: 'Mujhe darr tha ki...'

To seek help is sign of courage: On World Mental Health Day, Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawatraa talk mental health

DNA Explainer: What is Vivo PMLA case involving Rs 62,476 crore?

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One set to stream on Prime Video, but there's a twist

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sharib Hashmi reveals it took him 10 years to overcome his inferiority complex, low-esteem phase: 'Mujhe darr tha ki...'

To seek help is sign of courage: On World Mental Health Day, Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawatraa talk mental health

DNA Explainer: What is Vivo PMLA case involving Rs 62,476 crore?

IND vs AFG: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against Afghanistan

Diabetes: 5 vegetables to control blood sugar levels

Pakistani actresses who fell in love Indian celebs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

To seek help is sign of courage: On World Mental Health Day, Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawatraa talk mental health

Sharib Hashmi reveals it took him 10 years to overcome his inferiority complex, low-esteem phase: 'Mujhe darr tha ki...'

'Poo returns like never before': Netizens react after Kareena Kapoor Khan recreates her K3G avatar for new ad

HomeIndia

India

Western Railway incurred a loss of Rs 1,959 crore due to COVID-19

In a press statement, Western Railway said the total loss includes Rs 291 crores for suburban sections and Rs 1,668 crores for non-suburban.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 07:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Western Railway on Saturday said that it incurred a loss of earnings amounting to Rs 1,959 crore on account of COVID-19.

In a press statement, it said the total loss includes Rs 291 crores for suburban section and Rs 1,668 crore for non-suburban.

"In spite of this, resulting in cancellation of tickets from 1st March till 31st July, Western Railway has ensured to refund Rs 407.84 crores. In this refund amount, Mumbai division alone has ensured refund of more than Rs 195.68 crores," it said.

Till now, 62.73 lakh passengers have cancelled their tickets over the entire Western Railway and have received their refund amount accordingly, the Western Railway said.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,601 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths, taking total cases to 4,31,719 including 1,49,214 active cases, 2,66,883 discharges, and 15,316 deaths, said the State Health Department.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, lesser-known brother of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani, worked under Mukesh Ambani

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 80% off on room heaters

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE