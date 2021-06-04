West Bengal: Vaccination certificate to have CM Mamata's photo instead of PM Modi

Kolkata: The tussle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Apparently, this is the reason why Mamta Banerjee has now put her photo in place of the picture of PM Modi's in the COVID-10 vaccination certificate that is issued to someone after taking the jab.

As soon as the third phase of the vaccination program starts in West Bengal, the certificates with photos of Banerjee are being given to people in the age group of 18-44 years. It may be recalled that even during the recent assembly elections in the state, TMC had complained to the Election Commission regarding the picture of PM Modi on the vaccination certificate. The TMC had alleged that PM's picture is a violation of the election code of conduct. Not only this, Mamta has also raised questions on the central government's vaccine policy.

Here's how the picture of the new vaccination certificate looks

Apart from this, Mamta has also surrounded the central government many times for timely delivery of the vaccine. Banerjee had said that Rs 600 to Rs 1200 are being spent for each vaccine. The vaccine has been given to 1.4 crore people. Therefore, the central government should fulfill the demand for vaccine in the state. CM Mamta Banerjee had urged various industrial chambers to fund the disaster department of the state government, and in return, the government would give them the vaccine.