West Bengal: One killed in collapse of Barddhaman railway station building

The collapse of a portion of Barddhaman railway station in West Bengal on Saturday evening has taken at least one life with a man who was injured in the incident passing away late last night.

The collapse of a portion of Barddhaman railway station in West Bengal on Saturday evening has taken at least one life with a man who was injured in the incident passing away late last night.

The unidentified person injured in the collapse succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning at around 2:35 am. Another person has suffered a leg injury. However, no persons were trapped under the debris.

Around 8:15 pm on Saturday, when beautification works were on, a portion of the main entrance collapsed, trapping several people under the debris.

#Update: Death toll in Burdwan station collapse reaches one. The unidentified person injured in the collapse succumbed to his injuries today morning at 2:35am. Another person suffered a leg injury. However, no persons were trapped inside the debris @dna @ZeeNewsCrime @capt_ivane https://t.co/YVt633TldC — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) January 5, 2020

Immediately, two fire tenders, disaster management group (DMG), GRP and RPF personnel were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Several persons injured were rushed to the Burdwan Medical College.

Locals claimed that minutes after the collapse, parts of the ceiling of the railway station's main building continued to fall, posing a major risk.

Police personnel evacuated the area, preventing passengers from going near the debris and collapse site.

On the other hand, train operations on platform 1 of the railway station were partially affected.