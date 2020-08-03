West Bengal Lockdown: State govt revises COVID-19 lockdown dates; check new dates here

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has once again changed the dates for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown in the state. The dates were changed after receiving requests from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates.

In line with the earlier notification, West Bengal will now have a complete lockdown for all seven days. However, the dates for the lockdown have been changed.

From the earlier announced notification, August 16, 17, 23, and 24 have been dropped, while August 20, 21, 27, and 28 have been added to the West Bengal COVID-19 lockdown duration.

West Bengal: New dates for COVID-19 Lockdown

August 5 (Wednesday)

August 8 (Saturday)

August 20 (Thursday)

August 21 (Friday)

August 27 (Thursday)

August 28 (Wednesday)

August 31 (Monday)

Taking a swipe at the West Bengal government for deliberately selecting August 5 for COVID-19 lockdown when 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple is scheduled, the state BJP on Monday demanded the TMC ministry to shift the date as it did for the Eid festival.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the decision (August 5 for lockdown) reflects the ruling party's strategy to turn "West Bengal into Bangladesh". He sought a change of the date like it was done keeping in mind the Eid festival on August 1, so that people of the state could join countrymen in celebrating Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'.

We had no problem with state government changing dates for the lockdown due to the Eid festival. Similarly, the sentiment of the Hindus over the construction of Ram Mandir should not be ignored," Ghosh said.