West Bengal Governor calls for all-party meeting on Thursday in wake of post-poll violence

In the wake of post-poll violence in Bengal, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has called an all-party meeting tomorrow at 4 pm at Governor’s house. Parties including the ruling party TMC, BJP, Congress and Left have been asked to join the all-party meet whose agenda is likely to the recent violence being witnessed in the state.

The BJP bagged 18 of 42 seats, making in-grounds in the state as it won on many of those constituencies which were TMC's strongholds. Several incidents of violence were reported during the election and post-poll too.

Protesting against the killing of its workers in the state, BJP today carried out a march towards Lal Bazar police headquarters. Several BJP's central and state leaders were present during the march including Kailash Vijayvargia along with party supporters and local leadership.

During the protest march, police resorted to baton-charging, water cannons, and tear-gas shell to handle BJP workers.

Welcoming the all-party meeting move, West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh said the state government should have taken the initiative. "We welcome the decision. We have received Tripathi's letter. We would be attending tomorrow's meeting."

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, said it was yet to receive any letter. "Once we receive the letter, we would take a call on it," said a senior TMC leader

A couple of days ago, the latest incident of violence was reported from Basirhat where BJP and TMC engaged in clash resulting in the killing of 4 BJP and 1 TMC workers. BJP has alleged that their workers were killed by BJP goons.

Prior to that, a TMC worker was also shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kolkata, while the party alleged BJP's involvement in the case.