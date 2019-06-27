West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces additional salary for police personnel

File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the government had plans for a hike in the salary of police personnel in the state.

"I have asked the Pay Commission to submit a report within three months", said Banerjee at the state's Legislative Assembly on its third working day. Facing questions from the Opposition, she added, "The Pay Commission had asked for time till the month of December. But I have requested them to speed up the process and submit the report within the next three months."

The Chief Minister supported her statement by saying that currently, the police personnel only get one day off per week, which means that they work 52 more days in a year than other officials in the civil administration who get two weekly offs. Hence, those working with the police would get an additional salary for 22 days as compensation for it, she said.

"This is the least we can do, considering the fact that the police toil diligently, even through all the festival seasons, to ensure security for the people of the state," Banerjee was quoted as saying.

This comes as a piece of unanticipated news since Mamata Banerjee had earlier been found to be maintaining a strict stance against police personnel in the state. She had cracked down on the service forces several times, specifically once when she had declared from an administrative meeting, "The police are trying too hard to maintain a balance."

The government's plan for providing an additional salary to the police personnel is being considered to be a strategy for 'appeasing' the state police through grants.

