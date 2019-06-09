West Bengal: Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan appeals for calm after 5 killed in BJP-TMC clashes

A day after clashes between BJP and TMC party workers in Bengal's Basirhat, TMC leader Nusrat Jahan who is MP in Basirhat in a statement Sunday has appealed for calm.

In her statement following clashes BJP-TMC clashes, the actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan said, "the matter is being taken care of ... and things are under control ... we all must appeal for peace now ... it's not a communal affair ... I stand by humanity and secularity, I am praying for the family of the people who lost their lives ... irrespective of which party they belong to."

"Humanity comes first thus I request my friends from media to co-operate with us ... Basirhat is a sensitive zone ... but we will make sure the people there are safe and that they don't suffer," she added.

According to reports, 5 people (4 BJP workers and 1 TMC) were killed during clashes between BJP and TMC on Saturday.

Lashing out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Mukul Roy said that she is indulging in the reign of terror while his party said the killing of opposition leaders is the new normal in Bengal. BJP has alleged that its four workers were killed by TMC workers.

"TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and CM is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and our state leaders," Mukul Roy said.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation comprising is expected to leave for Sandeshkhali. The delegation consists of BJP leader including Mukul Roy, NEC; Sayantan Basu, General Secretary, Locket Chatterjee, MP; Jagannath Sarkar, MP; Shantanu Thakur, MP; Arjun Singh, MP and Dulal Bar, MLA.