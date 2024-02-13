Weather update: IMD predicts rains in these states on Feb 13-14, check full forecast here

"Rainfall with thunderstorm activity likely over Central India during 11th-13th February, 2024", read IMD official statement.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for extremely heavy rainfall until February across 13 several states in Central and North India. Additionally, Punjab and Haryana continue to experience cold weather conditions.

Due to the influence of a trough from south interior Karnataka to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels, the following weather phenomena are expected:

East Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) on February 12-13.

Bihar is forecasted to experience similar conditions on February 13 and 14, while Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience them on February.

Odisha is expected to receive rainfall on February 15 and 16, while Uttar Pradesh may experience rainfall during February 12-14.

According to the IMD forecast:

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is predicted over Northwest India during the next 5 days.

A similar rise in minimum temperatures is also likely over many parts of East India during the next 3 days, with no significant change thereafter.

Central India is expected to see no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next 5 days.

(With agency inputs)