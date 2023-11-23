Headlines

Explained: Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China; Know symptoms, WHO guidelines

Apple iPhone 16 lineup may not include Touch ID tech: Report

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, check detailed forecast here

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamilnadu, the release further stated.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Several districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said in a release on Thursday. As per the release, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Theni, Thenkasi and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu today.

Speaking to ANI on the incessant rains in the state, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Balachandran said, "Last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was there in many places. We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved. About 45 places recorded heavy rainfall, 8 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 2 places recorded extremely heavy rainfall."

"For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Nilgiris, and Coimbatore. If any change is there, we will continue to monitor and inform you," he added.

Earlier today, heavy rains caused landslides near Coonoor-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Mettupalayam roads. Many trees were uprooted and the traffic through the road was disrupted due to the landslide. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on November 24, over the Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu, according to the IMD release.

Further, the release stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area."The IMD informed that the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in the state for the next 48 hours.

As per the release at 1.30 pm, the maximum temperature is likely to be 30-31 °C and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 °C for the next 24 hours. Due to continuous heavy rain in the state, the District Collectors have declared holidays for all government and private schools in eight districts including Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Nilgiri, Theni, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi on Thursday.

