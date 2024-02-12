Twitter
HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several states; check full forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall till February 13th in several states of Central and North India.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 08:14 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall untill February 13 in several states across central and north India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

The IMD predicted rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in east Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand from February 12 to Feb 13, in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on February 12, in Bihar on February 13 and Feb 14, and in Gangetic West Bengal on February 14.

These states are expected to witness heavy rainfall due to the impact of a trough extending from south interior Karnataka to west Vidarbha in the lower tropospheric levels. Hailstorms are also expected over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on February 12.

Rainfall is predicted over Odisha on February 12, Feb 15, and Feb 16, and in Uttar Pradesh from February 12 to Feb 14. The IMD predicts a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2°C-4°C over northwest India and east India in the next 5 and 3 days. However, cold wave conditions are only expected in certain areas in Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan on February 12.

The IMD's forecast also signals winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, over the Comorin area. Also, it suggests that the Gulf of Oman adjoining the northwest Arabian Sea is likely to witness wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into these regions.

 

