Weather update: IMD issues thunderstorm, rain alert in these states, check forecast here

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, quotes to share with friends and family

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, later cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR...

Meet man, an Indian genius, who led NASA mission during recent solar eclipse

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk star as DC end Lucknow Super Giants' winning streak with 6-wicket win

Weather update: IMD issues thunderstorm, rain alert in these states, check forecast here

IMD has predicted heatwave conditions for April 15 and 16 in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as well as in the northwestern region of the country over the upcoming weekend.

IMD has indicated thunderstorms with lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, starting from Friday. Specifically, thunderstorms with lightning are expected in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Additionally, hot and humid weather is anticipated at isolated places across the state during this period.

Moreover, IMD has predicted heatwave conditions for April 15 and 16 in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Dust storms are predicted for Delhi and Rajasthan tomorrow. The regional weather office in New Delhi has forecasted a dust storm on Saturday, accompanied by light rain, cloudy skies, and gusty winds. Towards the weekend, light rain and generally cloudy skies are expected. Until April 18, partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds during the day are anticipated.

In Rajasthan, thunderstorms or dust storms with lightning and squalls reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph are forecasted on Saturday. The possibility of hailstorms at isolated places in the state has also been mentioned by the weather department.

Weather predictions for other parts of the country include isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across various regions like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Telangana, Kerala, Mahe, interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry-Karaikal during the specified period.

Hailstorm activity is anticipated at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Additionally, a high moisture influx from the Arabian Sea into Northwest India is expected to lead to rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Rajasthan. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is expected over certain regions in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

Furthermore, isolated hailstorms are likely in several regions including Jammu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh on specified dates. Strong surface winds are expected to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from April 16 to 18.

 

 

 

