Weather update: IMD issues snowfall alert in these states for next 5 days, check forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued predictions for rainfall and snowfall in various Northern and North Eastern states until February 27.

A new western disturbance is anticipated to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of February 24 onwards. This disturbance is expected to bring scattered to light to moderate rainfall and snowfall across the region from February 24 to 27.

Snowfall Alerts:

In Himachal Pradesh, the local Meteorological office forecasts rain and snow in higher altitudes from February 24 to 28, with isolated rains in lower and middle elevations on February 26 and 27.

In North East India, there are forecasts for isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh on February 23. Additionally, IMD has indicated the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on February 23.

Rainfall Alerts:

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over the region on February 24 and 25. Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha are likely to experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over several days of the week.

Cold Wave and Fog Alerts:

Minimum temperatures are 2-4°C above normal in many parts of East & Northeast India, Gujarat, and some parts of South Peninsular India. No cold wave conditions are expected over any part of the country in the next week. Similarly, there is no prediction for dense fog or cold day conditions across the nation during the same period.

Delhi Weather Update:

The RWFC Delhi forecasts clear skies for the national capital today, with the minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.