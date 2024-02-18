Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall, snowfall alerts in these states for next 24 hours, check details

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rain/snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the Western Himalayan Region from February 18 to 21.

Parts of Kashmir experienced rain while higher areas saw snowfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for heavy rainfall and snowfall on Monday, February 19, 2024. The Western Himalayan region and Northwest India are expected to experience rainfall or snowfall between February 18 to 21 due to western disturbances.

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rain/snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the Western Himalayan Region from February 18 to 21. Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall from February 18 to 20, with Uttarakhand expecting it on February 19 and 20.

Hailstorm activity is predicted in isolated places in Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh from February 19 to 21. East Uttar Pradesh may experience rainfall from February 20 to 22, along with isolated rainfall in north Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh during this period.

Northern India witnessed shallow fog on Sunday morning, with the IMD predicting light to moderate rain in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh over the next two days. Delhi's temperature is expected to range from 9 to 27 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy weather.

Dense fog was reported in Rajpura city, Punjab, causing traffic jams.