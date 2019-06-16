We will eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in coming days: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

We will eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days, Minister of State in Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

"In coming days, I believe that the Kashmiri youth who are being attracted towards terrorism will understand the real situation. Pakistan is trying to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and in coming days we will eradicate terrorism in the state," he told ANI.

Terming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's absence from the NITI Aayog meeting as "unfortunate", the Minister said, "After elections here, TRS has formed the government and in Centre, BJP has come to power. And for the first time after that, the NITI Aayog meeting was held."

"Chief Minister Rao not attending the meeting is not good for a new state like Telangana. KCR has time to go to Maharashtra and other places but he didn't go to NITI Aayog. KCR has many times said in the assembly that NITI Aayog is supporting state schemes and even then he didn't turn up at the meeting," he added.