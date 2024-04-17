Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Deleted post from production house confuses fans

'We disagree with...': X responds after taking down posts of parties, leaders on EC orders

Manoj Bajpayee talks Silence 2, decodes what makes a character iconic: 'It should be something that...' | Exclusive

Meet man, failed to crack UPSC, now helping Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for Rs 70352 crore…

Ulajh teaser: Janhvi Kapoor is a young diplomat out to prove loyalty for nation in 'world of lies, deceit and betrayals'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Deleted post from production house confuses fans

Manoj Bajpayee talks Silence 2, decodes what makes a character iconic: 'It should be something that...' | Exclusive

Meet man, failed to crack UPSC, now helping Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for Rs 70352 crore…

First photos of ‘Surya tilak’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

6 high-protein snacks to boost weight loss

10 busiest airports in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Deleted post from production house confuses fans

Manoj Bajpayee talks Silence 2, decodes what makes a character iconic: 'It should be something that...' | Exclusive

Meet superstar who made superhit debut, worked with Jeetendra, Mithun, one accident ruined her career, she is now..

HomeIndia

India

'We disagree with...': X responds after taking down posts of parties, leaders on EC orders

The orders were issued on April 2 and April 3 and a follow-up email was sent by the poll panel on April 10 in which it cited a violation of the ''voluntary code of ethics'' if 'X' fails to remove the four posts reported to it.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission has ordered social media platform X to take down select posts of YSR Congress, AAP, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for violation of the model code of conduct, the microblogging site said on Tuesday. 

The orders were issued on April 2 and April 3 and a follow-up email was sent by the poll panel on April 10 in which it cited a violation of the ''voluntary code of ethics'' if 'X' fails to remove the four posts reported to it.

'X' said the Election Commission of India has issued takedown orders requiring the microblogging site to act on posts containing political speech shared from elected politicians, political parties, and candidates for office.

The poll panel found that the objectionable posts were in violation of the model code of conduct that bars criticising political parties based on any aspects of the private life of leaders or workers of other parties that are not connected with public activities or based on unverified allegations or distorted facts.

''In compliance with the orders, we have withheld these posts for the remainder of the election period. However, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts and political speech in general,'' the microblogging site said. 

''We have notified the affected users and in the interest of transparency, we are publishing the takedown orders here. We call on the Election Commission to publish all of its takedown orders going forward,'' it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | 'We encourage India, Pakistan to...': US responds to PM Modi's remarks on killing terrorists

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bikaner constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Kota Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Meet man, son of samosa seller, who secured top rank in JEE Main with AIR...

The Broken News 2 trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar wages newsroom war against Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre backs her

'To appease vote bank,' says PM Modi on Congress refusing Pran Pratishtha invite

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement