Trending#

World Cup 2019

Narendra Modi

Modi 2.0 Cabinet

Amit Shah

Virat Kohli

  1. Home
  2. India


'We are satisfied': Bengal doctors agree to call off strike during meeting with Mamata

An assurance to call off the strike came at a meeting Banerjee held with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat.


West Bengal:

Junior doctors hold placards during a protest at North Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on June 16, 2019 (Photo: AFP)

Share

Written By

PTI

Updated: Jun 17, 2019, 07:48 PM IST

The protesting doctors in West Bengal on Monday agreed to withdraw their week-long stir after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced steps to scale up security at hospitals.

An assurance to call off the strike came at a meeting Banerjee held with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat.

"We are satisfied with the meeting," a representative of the doctors said, assuring Banerjee that the strike is going to be called off.

A formal announcement on withdrawal of the strike is likely to be made from the epicentre of the protest, the NRS Medical College and Hospital.