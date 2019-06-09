Headlines

India

India

WB Governor to congratulate PM on re-election, Bengal violence not on agenda

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Sunday said he will be meeting Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to congratulate him on his reelection, dismissing media reports that he would brief the prime minister on the post-poll situation in the state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2019, 10:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Sunday said he will be meeting Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to congratulate him on his reelection, dismissing media reports that he would brief the prime minister on the post-poll situation in the state.

He, however, expressed concern about the clashes between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Saturday in North 24 Parganas district in which four persons were killed.

"I had sought an appointment with the prime minister to congratulate him (on winning the Lok Sabha elections and becoming the PM again). I have come here for that," Tripathi told PTI over phone from New Delhi.

On media reports that he would be submitting a report on the violence during his meeting with Modi, the governor said, "There is no such thing scheduled. I did not have time earlier (to go to Delhi to congratulate Modi) and had sought time for a meeting with the PM. I have been given time tomorrow." Tripathi, however, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and victims of Saturday's clashes.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, the governor appealed to all concerned to keep a check so that violence do not recur and peace and harmony prevail in the state.

"Governor Tripathi is very sad at the unfortunate loss of lives and properties of the citizens. He extends his heartfelt sympathy for the families and near and dear ones of the deceased," the statement said. 
 

