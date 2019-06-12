Watch: Tweeple share photos, videos as dust-storm, light rain brings mercury down in Delhi-NCR

A severe dust-storm hit Delhi-NCR Wednesday evening bringing in a little relief from alarming heat-wave that have been lashing out the capital and North-Indian states. According to Skymet prediction, the capital might also experience isolated intense rain later in the day, further bringing the mercury down.

Delhi-NCR, North India states have been experiencing one of the worst heat-wave for a couple of weeks, with mercury breaking many past records and maximum temperature touching up to 48-degree Celsius.

However, the sudden change in weather has certainly brought some relief to the people who are now hoping that some rain will also pour, bringing further relief.

As the dust-storm hit Delhi-NCR, many people couldn't wait to take it to social media and share their bit of reporting on this sudden change in weather. Take a look at some of them.

Dust storm in Delhi NCR. Zero visibility at 6 in the evening. Video courtesy @UrbanDesiSwag pic.twitter.com/qaBog03Gbd — Preet Minhas (@pkMinhas) June 12, 2019

Gurgaon's response to Mumbai - A horrible dust storm pic.twitter.com/YgCcEz5Go0 — Archit Gupta (@Archit2811) June 12, 2019

Intense dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, heavy rains likely; visuals from Film City, Noida pic.twitter.com/1hM5ZZaD9e — DNA (@dna) June 12, 2019

Dust-storm caused flight operations at the Delhi International Airport to remain suspended for around 35 minutes due to poor visibility, airport officials said.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 41.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. However, the temperature fell sharply to 29.8 degrees Celsius at 7.30 pm after the thunderstorm hit the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

(With inputs from PTI)