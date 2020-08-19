WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty has no 'aukaat' to comment on Bihar Chief Minister, says DGP Pandey

While answering a question on actor Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey went full throttle and said, "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai"

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in view of a complaint filed by the late actor's father KK Singh in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had earlier sought the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Addressing the media on this day, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey appeared jubilant about the Supreme Court verdict as, according to him, it proved that the Bihar Police was correct and that the way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal.

While answering a question on actor Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey went full throttle, raised his hands dramatically, and said, "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai" (Rhea Chakraborty does not have the authority to comment on Bihar Chief Minister).

He further said that he was happy with the Supreme Court verdict since it strengthened the trust that people have in the Supreme Court.

"I'm very happy. The Supreme Court order has strengthened trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered. Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal," said Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Notably, the Bihar government had already handed over the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI earlier, while the Maharashtra government was opposing the handing over of the probe to the CBI. The Maha govt was contending that the Mumbai police should look into the matter.

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police originally began the investigation into the actor's death, interrogating industry professionals and suspecting mental health-related issues. Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, however, put the case in the media spotlight when over a month after the actor's death, he alleged that his son was driven to suicide on being mentally and financially harassed by actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Sushant's father against Rhea and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

This gave rise to a slew of conspiracy theories, online campaigns, and media drives to 'bring justice' to Sushant Singh Rajput by uncovering the real reason for his suicide.

Notably, KK Singh had lodged his FIR in Bihar, the actor's native place, and this birthed a complex legal wrangle that spans from the Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).